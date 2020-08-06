1/1
James Wesley Graves
James Wesley Graves

James Wesley Graves, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away of natural causes at home surrounded by family on July 25, 2020. James was born April 5, 1939 in Seattle WA, the son of James Arthur Graves and Alice Geneva Dhu. He was the first born of 2 children.

James graduated from Garfield High School in Seattle, WA - Class of 56. While in High school he joined the Marine Corp Reserves and after graduation worked briefly for the US Postal Service and Boeing before joining the US Marine Corp serving as Master Gunnery Sargent in Vietnam before his retirement after 20 years of service. While in the service, James went on to obtain his Undergraduate degree magna cum lade in Government History at Chapman College and Masters of Science in Systems Management at the University of Southern California.

...James married his present wife Pastor Yvonne (Bonnie) Celestine Galloway-Graves in 1988. He became an Ordained Minister assisting his wife in the operations of the Church of Neziah.

James had a long career in System Management at Rockwell International Corp and Boeing Corp before his final retirement.

James is survived by his loving wife Yvonne, his sister, 2 children, step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at CBSR-Church by the Side of the Road, 3455 S. 148th St., Tukwila, WA 98168 Thurs, Aug. 13, 2020, 11 am.

Military Honors will be held Graveside 1:45 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA 98042.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
