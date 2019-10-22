|
|
James William Abbott
Jim Abbott, a native of Seattle, passed away on October 15, 2019 at age 72. He loved school and graduated from Ingraham High School ('65), WWU ('69) and Willamette Law School ('72). He played baseball, football and rugby. Jim practiced law for 16 years before transitioning to a career in commercial construction and development.
Jim truly loved each phase of his work life. He felt blessed by his success in business and was engaged in community and charity activities throughout his life. Jim was a Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian and a member of Bethany Community Church. Jim gladly attended every sporting event his children played in, even live streaming games played out of state from his computer in Seattle. Jim loved Mariners baseball, Husky football and books of all kinds. He indulged in sentimental poetry and traveled to Maui every chance he got. Jim had a great sense of humor, always keeping everyone laughing and on their toes. He was also kind, honest and genuinely adored his family and friends.
Jim is survived by his beloved Alice and their two children, Allison (Matt) and Tyler (Michelle). Jim is also survived by two grandsons (Wyatt and Brock), his brother John (Kelly) and sisters Katie (Larry) and Lynne.
There will be a celebration honoring Jim's life on October 30
at 11:00 am at
Sand Point Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harborview's Memory and Brain Wellness Center.
Sign Jim's online
Guestbook at www.legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019