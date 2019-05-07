Resources More Obituaries for James DeCaro Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James William DeCaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers James William DeCaro



James "Jimmy" DeCaro was born in Seattle, WA on April 26, 1949 to parents William and Ann DeCaro - and passed away on May 2, 2019, just 6 days after his 70th birthday. Born into a large Italian family in Seattle's "garlic gulch", The Polet Family. Jim embraced his Italian heritage, and always looked ahead to play "Santa" at their yearly family Christmas party, a "DeCaro" Family Tradition.



He attended Out Lady of Mt. Virgin Catholic grade school, Asa Mercer Middle School, and Franklin High School, graduating in 1967.



In 1968, he was drafted into the United States Army, and was assigned to Fort Knox, Kentucky. Upon his return he married Barbara, his wife of 48 years, in 1971. They settled in Renton, where they raised their two children, Jeffrey and Jamie, and the family currently resides.



Jimmy loved his sports, excelling in high school baseball. He was also a passionate fan and season ticket holder of the Seattle Seahawks. He was affectionately known to many children in the Renton area as "Papa Benson", as he was president of Benson Jr, Football for nearly 20 years.



Jimmy also had a great passion for classic cars and trucks, especially his Mustangs! He was a current member of the Legends Car Club in Renton, WA. He was the APBA National High Point Drag Racing Champion of his class in 1969, 1970, and 1972, and was a proud member of Seattle Drag and Ski Boat Association for several years.



Again, a proud Italian, he was a member of both Seattle Fedele Lodge #1390 and currently Auburn Sons of Italy #1955.



He spent the last 35+ years as a dedicated employee ad team member of Food Services of America, Scottsdale, AZ, where he was their Corporate Fleet Manager.



Jim is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Jeffrey (Zena), his daughter Jamie Cole (Jason), and the "center of his universe", granddaughter Taylor, sister Beverly Bruno. Aunts and uncles and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.



Funeral mass will be held at



10 am on Friday, May 10 at



Our Lady of Mt. Virgin Catholic



Church, 2800 South Massachusetts St, Seattle.



Interment pending date and time



at Tahoma National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's honor to the of Seattle.



A special "thank you" to Dr. Robert Levenson and his amazing staff at Highline Medical Center - We were trulyblessed with your care! Published in The Seattle Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries