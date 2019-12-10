|
|
James William Harryman
James "Jim" Harryman, at the age of 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Bellevue on the morning of December 6, 2019.
Jim was born in Missouri, one of 13 brothers & sisters, and moved with his family to Seattle, graduating from West Seattle High School. He was the first member of his family to go on to college at the University of Washington where he played shortstop on a baseball scholarship. Jim was a member of the Alpha Sigma Chi fraternity. After graduating, he began his teaching & coaching career at Shoreline H.S. and then on to Bellevue Community College (now Bellevue College) as the college's first Athletic Director (1970 - 87) and first baseball coach (1970 - 74); with the BCC Helmsmen winning the NWAACC championship in 1973. He founded the ongoing Northwest All Sports Clinics in 1972, was inducted to the NWAC Roll of Honor in 1988, the WIAA Hall of Fame in 2003, and the Bellevue College Hall of Fame in 2019. During his time at Bellevue College, he was devoted to building the Bellevue College Foundation. Jim proudly served as President of Bellevue Rotary where he met many of his lifelong friends.
Throughout his life, he focused his energies and guiding principles on education, athletics and family. His proudest accomplishment is the family he was so devoted to. He is survived by his beloved wife of 44 years, Jodee; children, Tammy Helgeson (Rick), Rob Harryman, and Lisa Wiggins; stepchildren, Scott (Kim), Steve (Jennifer) and Arnie (Madeline) Pelluer; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Jo Hale.
A memorial service will be held
at Bellevue Presbyterian Church
on Tuesday, December 17th
at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Bellevue College Foundation or Overlake Hospital Cardiology.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019