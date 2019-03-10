James Wilson Clark



March 3, 1946 ~ March 7, 2019



Jim died peacefully at home in Seattle. The 5th of eleven children of Wilson and Grace Clark of Ennis Montana, he began to develop his vision of care for the earth in his formative years. He married Elaine Weston at St. Patrick Church in Seattle in 1977. Jim worked at Boeing as a software developer supporting projects such as the 787. Remaining attentive to care for the earth, he chose to walk, ride his bicycle, or use public transit in every situation possible. Jim's passion for earth spirituality was magnified in 1996 when he encountered Thomas Berry and the New Creation Story. He engaged in bringing together the classic understanding of spirituality with contemporary science.



Jim is survived by Elaine, their children (Christopher, Rebecca, Rosemary) and grandchildren (Elliot, Calliope); and 6 siblings. He was preceded in death by siblings Pam Gronning and Penny Cusack.



Funeral mass will take place at



St. Patrick Catholic Church



in Seattle on Monday,



March 11 at 2:00 PM.



Jim would be honored by a tribute in his memory to Washington State Parks Foundation (1752 NW Market Street, #744, Seattle WA 98107), or Intercommunity Peace & Justice Center (1216 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115).



Sign Jim's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy.com Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary