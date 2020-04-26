|
James (Jim) Wold
James (Jim) Arthur Wold passed away on April 22, 2020 in his home, with his loving family around him. He passed away from complications due to cancer. He was long lived and long loved, he was our patriarch, our fearless leader, our big guy and we will cherish him forever. He had countless friends and we know he loved you all. Jim was also a proud Navy Veteran and he enjoyed participating in activities with the Naval Order of the US - Northwest. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Elizabeth "Ann" Wold, his daughters Stacy Ann Pendergrass (Steve) and Carol Helen Wold and son Robert J. "Bob" Wold. He has 5 grandchildren Justin, Jordan, Cole, Brittney and Zack. He has 7 great grandchildren as well.
Jim was born in Seattle on May 24, 1935 to Clarence Alonzo Wold and Kathleen Penrose Hathaway. He grew up in Ballard and loved the Pacific Northwest with a passion. His spirit lives on and he will be greatly missed by many.
Due to current restrictions, there will be a celebration of life at a later date so all can gather to honor and celebrate his beautiful life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds or the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020