Jamie Lynn Polen
Jamie Lynn Polen, 38, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Alameda, CA. Jamie (also known as "Jaymi" to her friends) was born in Kirkland, WA on December 9, 1981, and lived the majority of her life in the Seattle/Federal Way area. She graduated from Tyee High School in 2000, and worked for several years in medical administration, most notably as a Childbirth Education Coordinator at Highline Medical Center. Jamie was a dedicated sports enthusiast, a lover of cats, a reader of books, a friend to those in need, and above all else loving mother to her son Maddox ("Max"), age 7.
In addition to her son, Jamie is survived by her father, Ronald Polen of SeaTac; mother, Terri Rafter and stepfather David Rafter, Alameda, CA; sister Kacie Polen and brother Kyle Polen, SeaTac; step-siblings Nicholas and Marisa Rafter of Alameda, CA; and countless cousins, aunts, uncles and friends who will all miss her deeply.
A private service has been held in Alameda, CA, with a Seattle service to follow later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 5, 2020