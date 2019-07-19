Jan A Lee McCaugherty



November 24, 1958 ~ July 9, 2019



Jan passed away peacefully after an inspiring and courageous battle with cancer. She lived a life filled with love of family and dear friends and a profound desire to help others. Jan was a loving wife, devoted daughter, incredible mother and grandmother and a fiercely loyal friend.



Jan was born in Two Harbors, Minnesota, the second of three children born to Phyllis Simpson and Irvin Lee. She grew up in the suburbs of Minneapolis, attended Plymouth High School, with a graduating class of three, and thereafter graduated from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, having worked full time throughout her college years.



She moved to Seattle in 1986 with her then-husband and three sons who she adored: "having my family was my great joy in life." In 2008, Jan married her husband, Ted, and they celebrated their 10th Anniversary and 130 years of birthdays in great style with family and friends at the site of their beautiful wedding overlooking Puget Sound. Ted and Jan lived in The Highlands where Jan chaired the annual Holiday Party and Picnic and regularly met with her beloved Bible Study Group.



Jan was a trooper, a mother hen, a tireless community event organizer, a bible study regular, a doting grandmother to Bradley, a fast skating rollerskater, a crack cribbage player, a philanthropic jewelry and shoe box artisan, a cat lover and an enduring Minnesota Twins fan.



Jan, with incredible apology, left behind husband Ted and his children and grandchildren, mother Phyllis, sister Sandra, sons Brian and Jacob, daughter-in-law Alexi, son Andrew, grandchildren Bradley and Riley, and life-long friends Kathryn, Tracey and Debbie.



A celebration of life service will be held at the Seattle Golf Club, 210 NW 145th Street, Seattle, WA



on Sunday July 28, 2019, at 2:00pm



(short program at 3:00pm).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either: Seattle Children's Home programs of Navos, 2600 SW Holden Street, Seattle, WA 98126, or navos.org; or Samaritan's Purse, operation Christmas Child. Published in The Seattle Times from July 19 to July 28, 2019