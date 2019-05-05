Jan Shapiro



November 24, 1941 ~ March 18, 2019



Jan grew up in Minneapolis and went on to study music and drama at the University of Minnesota and Penn State. She enjoyed a long career in musical theatre and opera, performing lead roles in "West Side Story," the opera "Carmen," the musical "Where's Charley?" and dozens more.



Jan sang for 14 years with the Seattle Opera and became President of its union chorus. Jan and her husband Peter were among the Founders of Benaroya Hall, home of the Seattle Symphony. Together, they sang for seven glorious years in its Symphony Chorale. Jan shared her musical skills with youngsters and oldsters alike as a teacher and church choir soloist and conductor in Hawaii, California, and Seattle. Jan equally enjoyed matching hearts and homes as a broker with Windermere Real Estate.



Remembrances can be made to Jan & Peter's Place at Compass Housing Alliance, an enhanced shelter for homeless women. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019