Jan Wittmeyer
Jan Wittmeyer, 91, died Nov. 6 in Shoreline. She was born Sept. 26, 1928 in Kalispel, Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Julia Allen, and husbands Les English and Harold Wittmeyer. She is survived by daughters Leslie Hynes (Richard) of Brier, and Susie Pulsifer (Michael) of Austin, as well as grandchildren Casey Hynes, Erik Hynes, Gabriella Pulsifer and Race Pulsifer. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Nov. 23, 11 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church,
1315 N. 160th St., Shoreline.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019