Trinity Presbyterian Church
1315 N 160th St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
1315 N. 160th St.
Shoreline, WA
Jan Wittmeyer Obituary
Jan Wittmeyer

Jan Wittmeyer, 91, died Nov. 6 in Shoreline. She was born Sept. 26, 1928 in Kalispel, Montana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Julia Allen, and husbands Les English and Harold Wittmeyer. She is survived by daughters Leslie Hynes (Richard) of Brier, and Susie Pulsifer (Michael) of Austin, as well as grandchildren Casey Hynes, Erik Hynes, Gabriella Pulsifer and Race Pulsifer. A Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Nov. 23, 11 a.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church,

1315 N. 160th St., Shoreline.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019
