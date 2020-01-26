Home

Jana Lee Layman Obituary
Jana Lee Layman

Jana Lee Layman passed unexpectedly at 41 on Jan. 13, 2020. Born on Sept. 22, 1978 in Seattle, attended Alki Elementary, West Seattle High School (1997 grad), and Northwest College of Art (Poulsbo, 2001 grad) with a BFA. She was full of joy, adventure and fun-loving. Her family, faith, and love of nature (especially the Puget Sound beach) was the focus of her vibrant, colorful artwork - ceramic, oil painting, water color, etc. Among many jobs she was an art teacher at Shorewood Christian School, a teacher at Salvation Army, Pottery instructor at the Alki Bathhouse and a Nanny. Hobbies included synchronized swimming, family road trips to National Parks, and singing on the worship team at church. Two mission trips to Mexico with West Side Presbyterian Church Youth influenced her faith greatly. She was loving, accepting of everyone and a friend to all. Her faith in God lifted her through many health problems and hardships; she genuinely valued her many friends and was committed to their lives.

She is survived by her beloved young children, Serena (10) and Joshua (9), who were the joy of her life, and her mother Linda A. Layman, brother Adam G. Layman, and grandmother Lois Snyder, and many other close family members and dear friends, including Jonathan. She was both an organ donor recipient and an organ donor.

The memorial service will be held at Trinity Church, 7551 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126 on Saturday, February 1st at noon.

In lieu of flowers, and if you wish, a donation may be made under Jana's Family Care Fund at www.trinityws.com/give.

Please sign Jana's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
