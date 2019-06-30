Jane Brace Smith



Jane passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Ben Brace and Wilma McGirr, Jane was born on March 17, 1927 and spent her life on Queen Anne, Magnolia and the shores of Bainbridge Island.



Jane graduated from Queen Anne High School in 1945 and attended the University of Washington where she was a sociology major and member of the Delta Gamma sorority. College friendships continued in a bridge group for over 70 years together.



Jane married the love of her life, Bob Smith, in 1948. They raised their family on Queen Anne Hill. Jane's family were pioneer legends in the lumber business of old Seattle, dating back to the 1880's, and Brace Lumber Company at the south end of Lake Union. She devoted her life to family and volunteering and also worked in the UW sections administration, helping students select classes each quarter. They were lovingly known as the "little ladies in the white tennis shoes."



Jane was a devoted family member and a wonderful wife, mother, Nana and friend. She was a good listener; always interested and supportive of others. Her favorite memories include summers at the family beach cabins on Bainbridge, trips to Maui, Grants Pass and road trips with her beloved Bob. A UW football fan, she was a season ticket holder for 70 years. During the early Pickleball days, Jane and Bob were the forerunners of promoting the family sport at national trade shows.



Jane loved libraries, walking with Bob in the parks and picking blackberries for jam and pie with her grandchildren and cousins. She enjoyed writing an ode to a celebrated person and her rhyming, poetic classics were read out loud to everyone's delight.



Jane is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob Smith, and sister, Barbara Brace. She is survived by her children Carol Stover (Scott), Douglas Brace Smith and Barbara Kathol. She also leaves behind four adoring grandchildren, Brooke Stover (Garrett Hodgins), Allison Fiscalini (Chris), Dustin (Robyn) Kathol and Kristin Kathol. Also, four great grandchildren, two nieces and nephews and a large extended family.



At Jane's request, no formal services will be held. Her life will be celebrated with her loving family at the beach cabins this summer. Donations can be made to any public library, cancer research or a . Published in The Seattle Times on June 30, 2019