Jane Brown Marich



October 24, 1924 - July 3, 2019



Jane Alice Brown was born in Rockford, Illinois, to Martha Ralston Brown and D. Elvin Brown. She was raised on the family farm in Caledonia, Illinois. Jane attended a one-room school for all eight years of her elementary education. She attended high school at Caledonia for one year and three years at Belvidere High School. She then enrolled at Lawrence College (now University) in Appleton, Wisconsin. She pledged to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and was active in it all of her life. She also was active in sports, lettering in Basketball, Volleyball and Field Hockey, while at Lawrence. Jane graduated in 1944 with a degree in Chemistry. She was employed by Johnson and Johnson Surgical Dressings in Chicago, working in their Chemical lab. It was there she met Jim Marich, who had returned from military service and worked in the Receiving area. They ultimately married on September 6, 1947. Jim then enrolled at the University of Illinois, and while they were there, Jane worked in the local hospital laboratory. When Jim received his BSME, they moved to Rockford where Jim joined Sundstrand Corporation. Jane became involved with the local Kappa Alpha Theta chapter, Junior League and many other activities. In 1960, when Sundstrand moved Jim to Seattle, WA. Jane transferred her allegiance to Sorority and Junior League activities to Seattle. She also joined the Women's University Club of Seattle which she enjoyed for many years. Jane waited until children David and Martha were in school and then became a substitute teacher in math and science at the middle school and high school level. She pursued this avenue for 26 years before retiring. Jane was pre-deceased by her brother, Milton Brown with whom she had a long, close, relationship. She leaves behind Jim, her husband of 72 years, son David (Lynn), daughter Martha Hutchings (Glenn), grandchildren Daniel Hutchings, Barbara Newby (Patrick), Kelli Hutchings, Patrick Marich (Katie) and great-grandchildren Madeline and Gabriel Newby, Molly and Tully Marich. A memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church on Mercer Island, Saturday, August 10th at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Congregational Church on Mercer Island. Published in The Seattle Times on July 14, 2019