Jane Bogle died May 8, 2019, while traveling in Mexico City. Jane was born January 23, 1947, and married Paul Michelson in December of 1991. She is survived by her husband and stepchildren Annie A. Michelson and Adam P. Michelson, both of Seattle, WA. She was the proud step-grandmother of Evangeline Keefe Michelson. Jane is also survived by her sister, Frances Bogle, of Marble Colorado and her niece, Tamara Rutland, of Tallahassee, Florida.



She was a graduate of Seattle University and earned a master's in health administration from the University of Washington. Disabled at the age of two, she had a varied and impressive work history. In the 70s, she ran the Tacoma Health Department Family Planning Clinic. In the 80s she worked at METRO with federal grants for transit and improvement of water quality. In the 90s she was the Research Manager at Seattle Children's Hospital. She was an active volunteer at Noel House and St. Martin de Porres Shelter. Along the way she participated in Outward Bound and learned to ski. She wrote, led workshops and was an advocate for disability issues. She jokingly considered herself "the consummate bureaucrat".



Beyond her many accomplish-ments, Jane was a woman of eclectic tastes. She read great literature, Vanity Fair and kept up with the "Royals" and Marshawn Lynch. She was a great listener and a delightful conversationalist and a dear friend to many. She loved music, her cats and her garden. She was an undaunted traveler. Contributions in Jane's memory may be sent to Planned Parenthood or St. Martin de Porres shelter on Alaska Way.



