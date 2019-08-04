|
|
Jane Elizabeth Pittenger
Jane E Pittenger, 90, of Bellevue Washington, passed away July 15, 2019, with her family by her side.
Jane was born September 12, 1928 in Pillsbury North Dakota, the daughter of Thomas and Jennie Kingston. A graduate of Valley City State Teachers College in North Dakota, she taught elementary through high school in small towns in North Dakota and Montana. She coached the women's high school baseball and basketball teams. While teaching in Scobey Montana, she met the love of her life, Gerald Jay Pittenger. They were married in Pillsbury North Dakota, on August 24, 1952. She devoted her life to raising and mentoring the next generations; her children, grandchildren, children at church, families in need.
Jane and Gerald were long-time members of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bellevue. Together they have been long-time contributors to Lutheran Compass Mission, Seattle Children's Hospital, and the ARK (day care center at Cross of Christ).
Jane had a strong passion for children, especially her grandchildren. A true "Unsung Hero", she founded the ARK daycare in 1994, which is still in full operation today. Throughout the years she has volunteered for many charitable and non-profit organizations; volunteered at the Crossroads food bank; served as a long-time member of Seattle Children's Hospital Guild , served meals at Men's Homeless program at church, was a Vacation Bible School coordinator and teacher, Sunday school teacher, volunteered at Puget Sound Blood center, English tutor for immigrant families.
Jane's greatest joy was spending precious time with her family and friends. Jane loved playing with her grandchildren, her home was filled with toys; Disney videos, arts & crafts and games. Jane was well known for her sour dough pancakes at the Ranch, cinnamon rolls (delivered to family & friends on holidays and special occasions), taco salads, pies, and sloppy joes.
Jane believed in giving and making the community a better place without the need for recognition.
Jane is survived by her four children; Joan Pittenger (Bruce Harruff), Susan Melgaard (Paul Neary), Lisa (Greg)Erwin, Jay (Lori)Pittenger and eight grandchildren; Christopher Melgaard, Kevin (Rachel) Pittenger, Cameron Melgaard, Joel (Kristin) Pittenger, Margo (Jason) Baker, Jay D. Pittenger (Emily Storm), Bailey Erwin and Justin Pittenger. One great grandchild; Reece Pittenger.
A memorial service with be held at
Cross of Christ Lutheran Church
at 411 156th Ave NE, Bellevue WA
98007, on Saturday September 14th
at 11am, with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Cross of Christ Lutheran - Men's Homeless Program, ARK daycare or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 4, 2019