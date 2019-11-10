|
Jane Hartwell Stevens
October 25, 1924 ~ October 21, 2019
Jane Hartwell was born in Portland, Oregon. She attended Reed College and graduated from the Cornell University New York Hospital School of Nursing. She then worked as a Public Health Nurse in NYC. On NY Eve, 1947 Jane married Alexander Stevens. They made their home in Seattle except for the 2 years (1953-55) Alec served in the Army in Heidelberg, Germany. They had 3 daughters, Mary Lane (Tom Hard), Victoria (Alan Drengson), and Eugenia (Nat Wheelwright) and later 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Jane was a phenomenal homemaker and mother. She made all her bread, always had fresh flowers in the home, and was a generous entertainer. She volunteered at many places, among them food banks, the Seattle Young Artists Festival, and St. Stephen's Church. Jane and her sister Tory spent wonderful summers on the Oregon coast with their children. She was a founder of the Wednesday Walkers, a group of enthusiastic hikers who walked every Wednesday from the mid-1960's until shortly before Jane died. This was typical of Jane, who was always game for any adventure. She waited in line with the hordes to attend a Beatles concert, gave a disco party in the '70s, skied down any hill her family wanted to try, played charades, and most recently, at 94, went bicycling on a railroad bed in Oregon. All of these experiences she entered into with a marvelous sense of humor and spirit.
Jane so loved being in the mountains; donations may be made to any conservation organization or food bank.
A service will be held at
Horizon House, 900 University St.,
on January 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 10, 2019