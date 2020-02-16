|
|
Jane Headstream Yerkes
Jane, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Skyline in Seattle. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas on September 11 to Iola Walden and William Searcy Headstream, Jane attended East High School in Memphis, TN and graduated in 1960 from Sweet Briar College in Virginia. Jane moved to New York City where she worked for Doubleday Publishing and Harper's Bazaar magazine before marrying E.L. Pierce Milholland of Princeton, NJ. They visited Seattle in 1966 and fell in love with the city, moving here a year later. Jane's energy and creativity was welcomed and she immersed herself in organizations: The Junior League, Children's Hospital, Pacific Northwest Dance, Bumbershoot and PONCHO, but it was at A Contemporary Theatre (ACT) where she found her true passion. Jane served on the board and was President of ACT for two terms, 1979-80 and 1987-88, and was the first woman to be president of a large nonprofit in Seattle. She served on the ACT Advisory Council for a number of years after. Additionally, she devoted time and enthusiasm to the Seattle Garden Club, Colonial Dames of America and University of Washington Press. For years, Jane's interior design business flourished, and she decorated countless homes in Seattle and elsewhere. In 1997, Jane married Leonard A. Yerkes III. True soulmates, they traveled and led a vibrant social life for nearly two decades. Jane's elegance, energy and contributions to the city of Seattle will always be remembered.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Milholland Friedman (Edward Fenwick) and grandson Rafer Friedman; son, Thatcher L.P. Milholland; stepchildren, Amy Yerkes Johnson (David), Faith Yerkes Short (Edward) and Philip Yerkes (Jennifer) and ten grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held
on Thursday, March 12 at 2:00 pm
at Epiphany Church
1805 - 38th Avenue, Seattle, WA
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jane Yerkes Memorial Fund for the nurses and aides at Skyline Skilled Nursing. gofundme.com/f/jane-yerkes-memorial
A beloved wife, mother, grand-mother, leader and friend to so many, Jane will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020