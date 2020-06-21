Jane Isabel McNicol
Halifax NS
September 22, 1936~June 15, 2020
Jane passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 15th at the age of 83.
Jane was born in Toronto, Ontario to Edgar and Isabel Tracy. She graduated from the University of Guelph in 1959 and her Mac '59 classmates remained lifelong friends. She married the love of her life, Mac, on December 10th 1960. Jane and Mac lived a life filled with love, family, travel, and adventure. They made homes and friends in Belleville ON, Toronto ON, Lahr Germany, Calgary AB, White Rock BC, and Ajijic Mexico. In 2011, Jane moved to Halifax NS to be close to her daughter, Tracy and her family.
The highlight of Jane's career was her research in diet and hyperactivity at the Alberta Children's hospital. From this experience, she authored the book "The Great Big Food Experiment." Upon moving to White Rock, Jane continued to offer her dietary expertise through a television show called "The Thrifty Kitchen" and later published a cookbook of the same name that focused on cooking low cost meals in conjunction with the South Surrey foodbank.
Jane was creative, artistic and funny. She earned the title of "Silly Granny" with her creative picture letters and story-telling. She loved to paint and was a daily practitioner of yoga.
Jane was predeceased by her husband and best friend Malcolm (Mac) McNicol. She will be greatly missed by her family: son, Cameron (Cori) McNicol, Calgary AB and daughters Tracy (Robert) Patzelt, Halifax NS and Peggy (Rob) Spiger, Seattle WA. She was a proud and devoted Granny to her seven grandchildren: Max, Morgan, Nich and Sarah Patzelt, Kira and Mac McNicol, and Hudson Spiger and to their partners and friends. She also loved her "sister" Helen (Ron) Irwin, Dunsford ON
As per Jane's wishes, there will be no funeral. Cremation has taken place. Jane was passionate about feeding others and her charity of choice was Hope Cottage, an organization that is dedicated to feeding the less fortunate in a respectful, dignified, and non-judgemental environment. Memorial donations may be made to Hope Cottage or The Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia through www.Canadahelps.org.
