Jane McCormmach
August 18, 1942 ~ May 13, 2020
Jane is survived by her husband, Paul Beighle, JD, her two daughters, Katherine Molnar JD, LLM and Alexandra Molnar, MD, son in law, Jay Shendure, MD, PhD, and 5 grandchildren, Margaret and Thomas. Gallagher, and Ariya, Daniela and Benji Shendure and predeceased by stepson, Scott Beighle.
As a young child during World War II, Jane lived in Cuba where her father served with the Navy. While in high school she was selected as an American Field Service exchange student to Sweden.
After graduating from college, Jane worked as a college admissions officer, a social worker in Los Angeles, a children's protective services case worker in Seattle and the promotion director for KING AM radio.
She attended law school at the University of Washington as a single mother with one-year-old and three-year-old daughters. Upon graduation she joined a midsize law firm where she did heavy construction litigation, trying a multi million dollar case. She also negotiated a settlement in behalf of a group of plaintiffs for abusive lending practices against a bank for three quarters of a million dollars.
It became clear that litigation was incompatible with her commitment to her daughters, so she reinvented herself as an estate planning attorney.
Other lawyers in the state of Washington annually, until her retirement, voted her among the top 3% of estate planning attorneys and she was frequently voted one of the top 50 women attorneys in the state of Washington.
Jane was appointed by the governor to the 3 member Higher Education Personnel Board which set salaries and heard disciplinary matters for non-faculty employees of all Washington universities, colleges and community colleges. She was elected by the other members to serve as chair of the board.
In 1987, Jane was selected to participate in Leadership Tomorrow joint program of the United Way and Chamber of Commerce design to help committed community volunteers to work smart.
It was there she met Bob Alexander who understood the power of the 40+ program. Jane had learned about it from Milton Hesslein who felt it it literally saved his professional life.
The concept was simple. The founders filled the officers and committee chairmanships.
As members joined they took over all of those roles and ran the organization.
It was really thrilling to see demoralized men and women remember how capable they were as they ran this organization. Hundreds of members helped one another find jobs using the skills they had learned in the member run committees for resume writing, resume critique, interview skills and job leader identification.
In addition to her legal career, Jane served on a variety of boards, including Seattle Men's Chorus Board. She was a founding member and president of the Kubota Garden foundation, and president of the American Judges Foundation board.
She was a member of the regional advisory committee of the American Arbitration Association for whom she taught their recertification classes for commercial arbitrators and their advanced commercial arbitration classes in 4 states.
A lifelong quilter she made quilts for her daughters, her five grandchildren and contributed quilts to the auctions for the Seattle Men's Chorus, the Wing Luke Museum and the University Children's Development School.
After retirement she began making silver jewelry using both torch fabrication and lost wax techniques. She displayed and sold her jewelry to the Mercer Island Visual Arts League.
Jane and Paul found great joy in traveling together to exotic locations like Cuba, Bhutan, Ethiopia, Madagascar, Jordan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Antarctica.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020