Jane Pelly passed away on March 6, 2019 at the age of 91. Jane was born in Seattle, WA on May 30, 1927, the daughter of Kline Hillman and Margretta Macfarlane. Jane spent her early years on Queen Anne and attended St. Nicholas School, going on to graduate from Stanford University in 1949. Jane's early years were full of adventures, among her many passions were sailing, skiing, and traveling.



In 1952 she married Paul Stremic, and they moved to Bainbridge Island to raise their 4 children. Jane opened the first John L Scott office on the Island and was very active as a member of the Planning Commission and as a treasurer of the Bainbridge Island library.



Jane met and married Bernard Pelly in 1975 and spent 11 happy years with him before his passing in 1986. They enjoyed traveling, golfing, and bridge and were active members of the Seattle Golf Club & the Seattle Sunset Club.



Jane moved to Horizon House in 1998 after 38 years on Bainbridge Island. She continued her active lifestyle, serving on the boards of the Women's University Club and the Colonial Dames. She was also a member of the Arboretum, the Seattle Garden Club, Queen Anne Fortnightly, the Minnie Fortson Kirk Orthopedic Guild and the Junior League.



Jane's son Peter passed away in 1990. Today she is survived by her remaining 3 children, P.K., Janie, and David, as well as by 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, her sister Margie Stanton, her nieces Margretta, Andrea, and Alison, and a wide extended family.



A private memorial service will be held at St. Mark's in June. In lieu of flowers, family requests that remembrances be made to the Horizon House Resident Assistance Fund.