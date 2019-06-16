Home

June 22, 1956 ~ April 4, 2019

Jane loved drawing, photography, and hiking, but most of all she loved animals. Jane graduated Mt. Rainier H. S. class of 1974 and University of Montana, Missoula with a degree in wildlife biology. Jane was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Lois Robinson. She is survived by her sisters Kathie, Margo and Sheila, her nieces and nephew Shara (Sean), Tiffany and Matthew, her great nephew and niece Jeren and Hayden, her long time friends Maureen and Cecelia and her beloved cat Stanley.

An open house celebration of life will be held on June 22nd at

Sheila's home, 29827 23rd Ave. So,

Federal Way, WA 98003
Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
