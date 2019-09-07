Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Schwab
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Sarmiento Schwab Ph.D.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Sarmiento Schwab Ph.D. In Memoriam
Jane Sarmiento Schwab, Ph.D

December 7, 1939 - September 7, 2016

Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Teacher, Citizen of the Earth.

Three years have gone by and we miss you every day. We remember you with Love and Laughter.

You were the center of our lives and you will always be in our hearts.

Michael, Kristin, Kevin & Emma,

Lisa, Janet & Rezendes, Aaron,

Tommy, Crystal & Desmond

"I'll be seeing you in every lovely summer's day,

in every thing that's bright & gay,

I'll always think of you that way.

I'll find you in the morning sun

and when the night is new,

I'll be looking at the moon, but I'll be seeing you."

My love forever, Michael
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.