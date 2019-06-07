|
|
Janet A. Jared
Janet A. Jared died peacefully on May 26, 2019, with family by her side, at age 84. She is survived by her husband Mike Jared, her children Stacy Dimmich, Cort Dimmich, Jay Jared (Maggie), Drew Jared (Stacy), and Jeff Jared (Michelle); her grandchildren Alwynne Dimmich, Cami Jared Hall (Eric) and Michael Jared; and her great-grandchildren Carter Hall and Hayden Hall. She was predeceased by her daughter Cara Dimmich.
A memorial service will be held at
2pm on July 22, 2019 at Emmanuel
Episcopal Church, 4400 86th Ave.
S.E., Mercer Island, WA 98040.
Remembrances can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Published in The Seattle Times from June 7 to June 8, 2019