Janet Barker Footh
Janet Barker Footh died March 31, 2020 in her home surrounded by family. Born in Seattle on May 25, 1932 to Stuart and Katherine Barker, Janet attended St. Nicholas and the University of Washington. Fond of social activities, she was a member of the Seattle Tennis Club, Sunset Club, and Seattle Garden Club to name a few.
While aprs-skiing in White Pass, Janet met her future husband, Douglas Footh, and set the tone for a lifetime of adventures. They were married on February 26, 1958 in Palm Springs, so her brother, Stuart Barker Jr., on leave from the Navy could attend.
Janet began her sailing career with Doug in their Blanchard Senior Knockabout. She later won second place at the National Women's Sailing Championship in 1965 and skippered all women racing crews around Puget Sound in the 1970s. She spent decades of happy summers cruising on Norwester, their Kettenburg 50, in Desolation Sound with family and friends.
Janet was an active member of the National Society of Colonial Dames and formed lasting friendships with her Kappa Kappa Gamma sisters. A trailblazer, she was a founding member of the women's masters rowing program coached by Dick Erickson known as Dick's Chicks. In addition, she started the women's rowing program at the Seattle Yacht Club where she continued to coxswain.
Passionate about horticulture, Janet earned the designation of Master Gardener and enjoyed tending a large garden on Lopez Island. She loved to play a round of golf followed by a good game of bridge. A quintessential lady, Janet will be remembered for her elegant style and self-deprecating humor by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Janet is survived by her husband of 62 years, Douglas Footh; sons Charles Footh (Ruth) and James Footh (Sarah); grandchildren Sarah Footh, Jane Footh, Peter Footh and Julia Footh.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020