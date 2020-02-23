|
|
Janet Bertagni
Janet was born on March 13, 1941 and passed away on January 30, 2020.
Preceded in death by her parents Hans and Loretta Bertagni and her grandparents. Survived by brother Gerald Bertagni, many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Janet grew up at Lake Wilderness with her family. She was a graduate at Tahoma High School where she had many friends. Janet became a hairdresser and later moved to Alaska where she got into banking and later moved back to Washington State.
Janet enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and entertaining her friends and family. She also enjoyed the Issaquah Village theatre, and traveling. Janet and Gerry have traveled the world and have seen many places, some more than once.
Janet enjoyed volunteering at Valley Medical Center Golden Care, City of Renton and mentoring for the Renton School District. She was also very involved in the PEO Chapter FP.
A service will be held February 7, 2020 at St Anthonys Parish, 314 So. 4th St, Renton WA at 11AM.
Graveside service March 2, 2020 at 2PM at Greenwood Memorial Park, 350 Monroe Ave NE, Renton WA.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020