Janet (Gidewall) Bressler

Janet (Gidewall) Bressler Obituary
Janet Bressler

Janet (Gidewall) Bressler, age 72, passed away on October 13, 2019 after a courageous fight against ovarian cancer. She died at home surrounded by loving family and friends. She is survived by her husband Steven, son Isak, daughter Saga (Matt), and three grandchildren, Charlotte, Sofia, and Brooks. Janet is also survived by her brother, Stig Eriksson, of Denmark, and family members in her native Sweden.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations earmarked for ovarian cancer to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019
