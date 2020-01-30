|
Janet (Done) Dykes
January 1, 1933 ~ January 20, 2020
Janet Dykes aged 87, Poulsbo WA. entered her final rest on Jan. 20, 2020. She is at peace. Jan was born Jan. 1, 1933 in Salt Lake City Utah to Alice June Kimball and Willard Vivian Done.
She met and married the love of her life, Larry Donald Dykes in Salt Lake City. In 1964 they moved their family to Seattle Wa. Jan and Larry were married 63 years and had 5 children together: J. Calvin Dykes, George Alan Dykes, Martin Kimball Dykes, Kenneth Robert Dykes, and Lori June Dykes (Boe). Jan was predeceased by her husband Larry, her son George, and 2 grandsons; Jason and Joshua Dykes. She had 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
She was a strong matriarch of her family and took an active role in her children's lives. From stained glass with Michael Kennedy's Studio, sets for Earl Kelly at the Piccoli Theater to psychedelic rooms for the KJR Haunted Houses. A civil rights activist in the 60's, standing strongly. She loved many and will be missed. Hug your mom.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020