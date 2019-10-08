Home

Jan Smith passed away peacefully in her Hawaiian home with family by her side on Sunday, 9/29/2019. Born on Easter 1935 in Portland OR, she lived in Seattle WA, New York City, Sanford FL, Bellevue WA, Stamford CT, Phoenix MD, Bainbridge Island, Silverdale, Lynnwood, WA and finally on Molokai HI. Known as Jannie to her family, she was the daughter of Robert and Inez Edmiston. Raised in Seattle with her older sister Anne, Jan graduated from St. Nicholas School in 1953, was a Seattle Debutante and a Kappa Alpha Theta UW alumni. Married in 1957 to Bob Lewis, they had four, according to her, "handsome, smart and beautiful children" - Kevin, Rob, Julie, and Scott. A member of the Seattle Tennis Club, the Junior League of Seattle, and the Children's Orthopedic Guilde, Jan enjoyed acting in JLS and neighborhood theaters and was accomplished in cross stitch and miniatures. Stylish and smart, Jan's humor was her trademark and endeared those who laughed along with her. She is survived by Kevin and Jamie Lewis, Susan Lewis, Julie and Dallas Jacobs, and Scott Lewis; grandchildren Matt, Nick, Casey, Michelle, Jon, Lauren and Reagan; and great grandson Luke. Jannie, and the laughter she so generously shared with those around her, will be greatly missed...

A Hui Hou... Services for Jan & her

son Rob Lewis (decsd 12/24/17)

at Beck's Tribute Center,

405 5th Ave S, Edmonds, WA on Oct. 19 at 11am, followed by reception & interment of ashes.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
