Janet Mutter was the center of gravity for many souls on this planet. Cute as a button with an engaging laugh, fierce as a Viking which flowed from her Icelandic roots, and mischievous as a leprechaun born from her Irish blood. Janet passed away unexpectedly in her sleep May 2, 2019 at her home in Totten Shores WA.



She was born in Seattle in 1938 graduating from Queen Ann High School in 1957. She attended Central Washington University where she met lifelong friends at Kamola Hall. She married her husband Jim in 1959 and together they had 4 children. She began her career at Boeing as an office assistant and always took the initiative to advance her knowledge and skills. She served as President of the Boeing Management Association and after a 29 year career at Boeing she retired as a Senior Manager for Employee Relations. She role modeled what it meant to be a lifelong learner graduating at the age of 55 from Pacific Lutheran University with her bachelor's degree. Retirement did not sit well with Jan and she started working at Alaska Airlines finishing a 10 year career as an Executive Assistant to the office of the CEO. She was active with the Queen Ann High School Reunion Committee and a member of the Master Gardner's Association of Mason County.



Jan loved to travel with Jim, her friends and family. She traveled to 5 continents and too many countries to count. She loved researching family genealogy which she combined into one of her favorite trips with her children and grandchildren to Iceland visiting the homestead of her Grandfather.



While Jan was accomplished professionally her main focus was always her family and friends. She had a talent for creating purpose and place for people to come together and create lasting memories. Jim and Jan created spaces where people always felt welcome first at the home they built at Steel Lake and later their wonderful home along the Salish Sea in Totten Shores.



Jan was caring and nurturing to all. To Jan a perfect moment was always food, drink, and laughter surrounded by those she loved. A kitchen bar seated with pajama clad grandchildren, stacks of strawberry waffles and whipping cream, anticipating the adventure that awaited them on the waters of Totten shores just outside the window, was her version of heaven on earth. This nurturing place she helped create is her legacy to family which will live on for generations to come.



Jan was preceded in death by her parents Jay and Magdalene Hannon, brother Norm, and son Robert. She is survived by Husband of 59 years Jim, daughters Laurie (Les) Brown, Judi Victor, son Terry (Gina) Mutter, grandchildren Aaron, Joel, Kristen, Jacob, Natalie, Maggie, and Sydney, and Great Grandchild Kaleb.



A celebration of life will be held Thurs., May 30 from 3pm to 7pm at the Cove in Normandy Park.



A celebration of life will be held Thurs., May 30 from 3pm to 7pm at the Cove in Normandy Park.

In lieu of flowers please spend time with those you love.