Janet Gretta Stimson

Janet Gretta Stimson Obituary
Janet Gretta Stimson

Janet passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019 at her home in Shoreline WA. She was born on August 26, 1949, the eldest daughter of Thomas David Stimson and Grettabelle Stimson. Janet attended St. Nicholas School and the University of Washington before becoming a member of the Equity Actors' Association and performing in theaters throughout the West Coast. A few of her definitive roles performed locally include: Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady, Vera Claythorne in Ten Little Indians, Polly Peacham in Three Penny Opera, and Ado Annie in Oklahoma, at the Cirque Theater, Tacoma Actors Guild, Skid Road Theater, and Sound Expression Theater respectively. Upon the birth of her son, Stimson Snead, she retired from performing but continued her artistic career composing songs and musicals, and writing and illustrating children's books. She completed seven musicals, five song cycles and three children's books, samples of which can be heard on her website stimsonbookandsong.com. She was a loving mother and aunt, and beloved to her family, friends, and artistic collaborators. She will be deeply missed by her surviving sister and brother, and her son.

She was laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery beside her father and mother.

Her memorial service will be held

at St. Luke Parish in Shoreline

on January 10th at 5:30pm.

Remembrances may be donated in Janet's name to St. Luke Parish in Shoreline.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019
