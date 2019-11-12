Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Janet J. Stanley

Janet J. Stanley Obituary
Janet J. Stanley

Janet J. Stanley, 90, passed away peacefully, November 9th, 2019.

She was preceded in death by Samuel L. Stanley, her husband of 59 years.

She will be lovingly remembered by her son and two daughters, Samuel L. Stanley Jr. (Ellen Li), Ann Stanley (Byron Thomas), Sarah E. Stanley (Dale Rogerson); 9 grandchildren, James Stanley, Susan Stanley, Katherine Stanley, Samuel Stanley III, William Thomas, Roy Thomas, Charlotte Rogerson, Audrey Rogerson, Marcella Rogerson; and great- granddaughter, Oona Stanley.

Janet earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Washington, was salutatorian, and elected Phi Beta Kappa. She received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Maryland. She had a long and distinguished career in Elementary Education, teaching in Seattle, Chicago, Urbana, Silver Spring, and Kent, WA. She will be remembered by the many students she taught for her belief in their ability to succeed and reach their full potential. She was a pioneer in the education of highly capable children and developed curriculum for the Kent School District.

When she wasn't teaching, she enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. The family extends its deepest thanks to those who cared for Janet during her last years at Queen Anne Manor.

A Funeral Service will be held on

Saturday, November 16th at 12pm

at Harvey Funeral Chapel

508 N. 36th Street, Seattle, 98103.

Burial to follow at

Calvary Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to for Parkinson's Disease

michaeljfox.org.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
