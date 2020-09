Janet "Jan" D. WickAugust 9, 1947 - August 15, 2020Jan passed away peacefully in her home on August 15, 2020. She was 73. At her request, there will be no memorial service; instead, also at her request, Jan's life will be celebrated at a future, yet to be determined, date.Please share memories of Jan and visit the full obituary page and online guestbook atEmmick Funeral Home 206-935-2207