|
|
Janet Jones Winn
Janet Jones Winn died January 6,
2020, peacefully, having lived an amazing 104 years. She was born and raised in Glenwood, Iowa and graduated from Iowa State University where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She received a degree in home economics, and met her future husband of 75 years, Russell Winn.
Their married life began in Schenectady, NY, but they moved to Seattle in 1948 where they raised their three children. They also resided 12 years in Los Angeles but in retirement returned to Seattle to be closer to family and friends. Here they continued their love of golf and joined Overlake golf course where they played until the age of 91. At this time they also spent winters in Palm Desert.
Throughout their married life they loved to dance, play the organ and piano, listen to big band music, and enjoy many days of golf and bridge.
For the last 12 years Janet lived at Pacific Regent retirement home in Bellevue. It was here she met a wonderful new group of friends with whom she shared fun social gatherings, dinners together and hours of her biggest passion, bridge.
Family memories include fun shared vacations at Mt. Hood, Hawaii, Mexico, Palm Desert, Los Angeles and especially Black Butte Ranch.
Janet amazed everyone with her love and knowledge of sports, especially the Huskies and Seahawks. Even at the end of her life she prided herself on her appearance and looking her best, and was always interested in what was happening in other peoples lives.
She loved and was loved by her family. That includes her three children: Patsy Thrall; Judy Bushnell (Ward); and Dick Winn (Kristen). She has five granddaughters: Becky Busby (Brent), Julie Burrow (Sean), Carin Towne (Jeff), Kim Tritz (Gerry), Kristen Burchinal (Andy). Her family also includes 12 great grandchildren: Tate, Luke, Sitara, and Jordan Busby; Anna, Catherine and Natalie Tritz; Ryan Towne; Jackson and Parker Burrow; and JB and Halle Burchinal. She was preceeded in death by her husband, Russ, her son in law, Mike Thrall, and her great grandson, Ben Towne.
The family is having a private memorial service.
Donations can be given to The Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research c/o Seattle Children's Hospital, M/S S-200,
PO Box 5371
Seattle, WA 98145-5005
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020