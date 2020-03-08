|
Janet Lee Alfieri
Janet Lee, born February 18, 1934, loved her God, family, friends, animals, exercise, mysteries, opera, travel, sand in her toes, good food and coffee, helping others, and a gin martini with extra olives. She was the best listener you'd ever want to meet. On February 22, 2020, she passed peacefully in her sleep after gracing this planet with her kindness and beautiful smile. She is survived
by the rest of us Earthlings.
A service has been postponed. We hope that you'll do something you enjoy instead, like relaxing with a martini or a cup of good coffee. And maybe smile as you think of Janet off on new and exciting adventures . . .
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 8, 2020