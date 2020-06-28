Janet Lynn Petersen



Age 60, Janet passed away on June 14, 2020 after succumbing to metastatic breast cancer. Janet was born in Eugene, Oregon. The family moved to the Seattle area in 1973. She attended Newport Sr. High School. Janet lived in Seattle for over 30 years and worked for USPS as a letter carrier for 20 years. She was preceded in death by parents Harry Wm. and Shirley M. Petersen. Janet is survived by sisters Karen and Linda, as well as a nephew, Joel, and a niece, Robin. There will be no service.



