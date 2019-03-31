|
|
Janet M. Hopkins
Dr. Janet Marie Hopkins, accomplished psychologist, dedicated mother and voracious reader, died on February 28, 2019 at her home in West Seattle. She was 69. She leaves her beloved son, Benjamin Hopkins Parnass, 32, of Seattle. Dr. Hopkins earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. in 1994. For the next 24 years, Janet dedicated herself to serving the needs of her psychology patients as a member of Swedish Family Medicine and then as a sole practitioner in West Seattle. She retired in August 2018. One of Janet's greatest accomplishments was her tireless advocacy of the best interests of her son Ben who was able, as Janet bravely confronted physical challenges in her last months, to be a profoundly valuable support to her as well.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2019