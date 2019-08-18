|
|
Janet "Pepper" Miller
Janet (Pepper) Deupree Miller was born on April 21, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH and died August 1,
2019 in Seattle, WA. As our mom, our grandmother, our great-grandmother, our sister and friend, Pepper will be remembered for her unbelievable courage and resilience, her creativeness, and her super organizational powers. She was colorful, generous, and challenged limits until her death at the age of 78. She grew up in Cincinnati attending Lotspeich and Hillsdale schools and then attended Bennett College in Millbrook, New York. She was a great supporter of the Alaska Chapter of Special Olympics serving as their executive director and of the MS Society. She worked at Nordstrom in Anchorage for many years and still kept in touch with former co-workers.
Preceding Pepper in death were her parents, Mary H. Deupree and James Y. Deupree (Mary Louise VH Deupree) and her eldest daughter, Michele (Shelley). Surviving her are her children Elizabeth Anderson (Rich Allgaier), Peter R. Miller Jr. (Dana), and Kristy (Tim) Esmonde and her eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Margot Deupree Taylor, brothers Steve (Cynthia) Deupree and Charlie (Sal Adama) Deupree and stepbrother David (Julie) Whittaker and stepsister Sally Whittaker.
A memorial service will be
held at Trinity Episopal Church
on Saturday October 12, at 2pm.
609 8th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Greater Northwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 192 Nickerson St., Suite 100, Seattle, WA 98109.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019