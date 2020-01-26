|
Janet Pitzen Kuhn
Janet passed peacefully on January 13, 2020 in Everett, Washington. She was born in Mantador, North Dakota to Amanda and Henry Pitzen. She was a 1948 graduated of St Leo High School in Tacoma and met her Bellarmine High School sweetheart, Neil Kuhn, who she married on April 22, 1948. They lovingly raised five children during their 64 year marriage. Janet's time and love were devoted to her family and church. She was a member of the choir and the Legion of Mary. Janet worked and retired as an administrative assistant in the Scandinavian Department at the University of Washington. She is survived by her sister, Helen Davenport, son, David Kuhn (Jennifer), daughters, Sharon (Jon), Lynn (Mark), Connie(Ed), Traci(Don), 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A Mass will be celebrated on February 1, 2020 at noon at St John Mission, 829 3rd St, Mukilteo with a reception/ luncheon to follow in the church hall.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020