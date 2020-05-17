|
|
Janet R. Prentice
Janet R. Prentice of Seattle passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 91.
Born in Tacoma to John ("Mac") and Ruth McMath, she attended Stadium High School and the University of Washington. At the University of Washington she met and married the love of her life, Gordon A. Prentice.She and Gordon were lifelong residents of Seattle.
Janet was a member of the Seattle Yacht Club, Seattle Tennis Club, Sunset Club, and a Life Master American Bridge Achievement Member.
She loved sailing in the San Juan Islands, playing bridge with her friends, and especially enjoyed time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, two sons, and two grandchildren.
Remembrances may be sent to The Devereux Foundation, PO Box 1079, Santa Barbara, CA 93102, on behalf of her son, or to The Epilepsy Foundation -
Washington Chapter, contact [email protected]
Published in The Seattle Times on May 17, 2020