Janet Rumsey



In loving memory of Janet (Nelson) Rumsey, who passed away on April 4th, 2019.



Janet Rumsey was born in Seattle in 1921, to George and Elsa Nelson. She grew up in the Montlake area, attending Garfield High School and the University of Washington, where she met future husband, John Rumsey. Janet belonged to the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority (member for 79 years) and later completed her BA in sociology. She lived most of her life in the Seattle area, with the exception of 2 stays in Hawaii where her husband completed work projects. Their marriage lasted 64 years, till 2007, when she lost John to cancer. They had 4 children and Janet was a devoted mother.



Janet had several bookkeeping and clerical positions, but was most active as a volunteer for nonprofit organizations, including Children's Hospital Guild, Green Horns Arboretum Garden Club, and President of the Honolulu Symphony Women's Assoc.



Janet had many diverse interests. She enjoyed memberships in the Sunset Club and a women's investment club. She was an avid bridge player and tennis player (lifetime member of the Seattle Tennis Club,) often joining husband John in mixed doubles. Janet was always active in the church, still participating in a Bible study group in her 90's.



Janet is survived by her younger sister, Marjorie (Nelson) Walske, her children - John (Maureen) Rumsey, Michael (Judy) Rumsey, Frances Mack, and Rebecca (Dennis) Mefford, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchilden.



On-line remembrances may be made at CascadeMemorial.com Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary