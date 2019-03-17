Janet Ruth Anderson



Born June 8, 1934



Died December 27, 2018



Janet Anderson died on December 27, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Seattle, and attended Lincoln High School and Whitman College. After graduating from college, she and her husband Jerry spent several years in Minneapolis and San Francisco before resettling in the Seattle area, where her two sons Paul & Mark were born.



In 1968 the family moved to Tokyo, Japan, where they spent six years and developed lifelong friendships with people from around the world. The family traveled extensively throughout Japan and much of Asia. Janet was active in the College Women's Association of Japan including serving as head of their annual show of modern Japanese woodblock prints. She studied ikebana and became an accomplished flower arranger, and taught English to Japanese students, several of whom became dear friends.



Janet was fiercely independent, loved to debate, and was politically engaged throughout her life. She was involved in the League of Women Voters for over five decades, and became a strong advocate for proportional representation and representative voting methods. She was also an active real estate agent, and was still helping clients buy and sell homes in the greater Seattle area when she passed away.



Janet loved to garden, attend the theater and opera, walk at the zoo, and gather with her large and ever-growing group of friends. She was quick to smile, loved to entertain, and always had room for one more.



Janet is survived by her two sons, Paul and Mark; their wives Lisa and Eve; three grandchildren, Daniel, Sophie, and Phoebe; her sister Nancy, and her niece and nephew, Pam and Noel.



She will be deeply missed. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019