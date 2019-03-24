Janet S. Rogers



Janet Sue (Davis) Rogers our loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away at her home in Edmonds, Washington on March 13, 2019.



Janet leaves behind her loving devoted husband of fifty years, Jerald Rogers. Children; Rachael,



Jonathan and Suzannah. Grandchildren; Amanda, Shanna, Alissa, Jonathan Jr., Cheyenne, Oliver, Caelen and Rylan. Great Grandchildren; Jaxson and Hayden. Siblings; Nancy and Jim.



She was born in Seattle Washington on September 13, 1946, to Leland Frederick Davis and Dorene Mae Chubb.



Growing up in West Seattle she graduated from West Seattle High School in 1965. She later enrolled at Seattle Community College of Nursing, graduating as a LPN in 1969. Janet worked as a nurse until 1977, when she chose to stay at home and raise her three children.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to The Juliet Low Gordon World Friendship Fund OR www.GirlScouts.org



Services will be held March 31st, 2019 at 10:30am at Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary, 16445 International Blvd., Seatac, WA 98118. 206-242-1787 Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary