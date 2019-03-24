Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary
16445 International Blvd.
Seatac, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet S. Rogers


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janet S. Rogers Obituary
Janet S. Rogers

Janet Sue (Davis) Rogers our loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend passed away at her home in Edmonds, Washington on March 13, 2019.

Janet leaves behind her loving devoted husband of fifty years, Jerald Rogers. Children; Rachael,

Jonathan and Suzannah. Grandchildren; Amanda, Shanna, Alissa, Jonathan Jr., Cheyenne, Oliver, Caelen and Rylan. Great Grandchildren; Jaxson and Hayden. Siblings; Nancy and Jim.

She was born in Seattle Washington on September 13, 1946, to Leland Frederick Davis and Dorene Mae Chubb.

Growing up in West Seattle she graduated from West Seattle High School in 1965. She later enrolled at Seattle Community College of Nursing, graduating as a LPN in 1969. Janet worked as a nurse until 1977, when she chose to stay at home and raise her three children.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made to The Juliet Low Gordon World Friendship Fund OR www.GirlScouts.org

For the full obituary go to

www.BonneyWatson.com

Services will be held March 31st, 2019 at 10:30am at Washington Memorial Park & Mortuary, 16445 International Blvd., Seatac, WA 98118. 206-242-1787
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
Download Now