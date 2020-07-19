Janet (Kieffer) Scribner



It is with great sadness that I need to inform you that Janet Scribner lost her battle with cancer in Arizona on February 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jim, two step children Renee and Michael and two Grandchildren Kyle and Josiah, brothers Doug, Mark, sisters Patty, and Jeanne. Janie loved cook, garden, and travel. She was a inspiration to everyone she met and will be greatly missed. Her funeral in Seattle will be held on February 22, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church



5050 8th Ave NE



Seattle, WA 98105



Rosary will be at 9:45 am



Funeral will start at 10:15 am



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store