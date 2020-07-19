1/
Janet (Kieffer) Scribner
Janet (Kieffer) Scribner

It is with great sadness that I need to inform you that Janet Scribner lost her battle with cancer in Arizona on February 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jim, two step children Renee and Michael and two Grandchildren Kyle and Josiah, brothers Doug, Mark, sisters Patty, and Jeanne. Janie loved cook, garden, and travel. She was a inspiration to everyone she met and will be greatly missed. Her funeral in Seattle will be held on February 22, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church

5050 8th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Rosary will be at 9:45 am

Funeral will start at 10:15 am

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
