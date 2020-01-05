|
Janet Walker Nims
Born in Vallejo, California on May 26, 1931, Janet died on December 17, 2019 in Silverdale, Washington. Her life was one of moments. First as a Navy dependent weaving back and forth between California and Hawaii in the time leading up to WWII. Then, hiding in a cast iron bathtub, a mattress flung over her and her sister, Patsy, as Pearl Harbor was bombed. Traveling on military ships, hanging over the railings, watching torpedoes miss the side by 'this much'. Snuggled under thick feather duvets with her sister, on a sleeping porch in Denver. Sailing with her charismatic father on the bay at the Naval Academy, a career commissioned naval medical officer. Who retired as a Rear Admiral in the medical corp. Her mother, a commissioned nurse with the Navy and a wonderful seamstress, made all their clothes and collected friends wherever they went, died when she was 17. A loss she never fully recovered from leading her to buying a convertible and marrying the man who delivered it- a union that lasted for 62 years. Mom leaves behind five children (Larry, Rob, Pita, Mathew and Luisa) scattered across the globe in wanderlust fashion. Giving way to eight grandchildren (Amy, Drew, Alexander, Juniper, Ariya, Riki, Abby and Zoey) plus 2 honorary grandchildren (Leon and Luka Kawahara) for a total of 10 who are chips off the old block. Additionally, she leaves behind 5 half siblings (David, Greg, Catherine, Jim and Neil Walker) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom was a lesson in perseverance and self-investment. With her last child in grade school she went back to finish a degree in nursing while working full time. She became an oncology nurse in the mid-seventies at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, eventually building up a research department around her.
She contributed to greater than fifty accepted research papers focusing on cancer patient care impacting the lives of many and their families. Mom's patients loved her and her colleagues relied upon her counsel and commitment. She was smart, focused and took on the responsibility of being the stabilizer for our family. Boarding school, tropical dresses, running barefoot all over Oahu as a child, canning cherries, family, work, playing scrabble, the opera, traveling, baking bread and camping punctuated her life.
She believed in God and had a deeper understanding of why we are all here. She was a force and will be missed. A private celebration of her life will occur later this year.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020