Janice Anne Stubbe
Jan was born on July 29, 1948 and died peacefully at home in the early evening of Sunday, December 1, 2019.
She is survived by her wife, Susan Lowney, her parents, Henry and Shirley Stubbe, her sister, Karen Goodwin, numerous children, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and niece and nephew, Erin and Niel Amundson. She was predeceased by her partner of 21 years, Sue Struck.
Jan's early life started in George, IA. She moved to Vancouver, WA when she was 14, and graduated from Fort Vancouver HS in 1966. She had a successful career in the animal health industry until retiring 6 years ago. She moved to Seattle to join the Lowney family in 2004. Susan and Jan were married in San Francisco on September 25, 2008. Jan and Susan moved to a one-story, wheelchair accessible dream home in 2017. This allowed Jan to stay at home during her six-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Memorials are being planned in the spring in both Seattle and Vancouver, WA.
For updates and a longer obituary, please see
CaringBridge.org/visit/JanStubbe
Donations in her memory may be given to EvergreenHealth Hospice Care, 425-899-3300. Sign Jan's Guest Book @ Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019