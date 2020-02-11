|
|
Janice C. Lowenstein
Janice was born to Gladys Howard in Seattle on June 15, 1933. From the age of one she was raised by Gladys and Hardy Trefzger. In 1951 she met the love of her life, Johnny Lowenstein and married in August of 1952, together they raised five children: Julie Ann (Jasen Cooke), John Steven (deceased), Jeffrey (Cheri), Jay Alan (Susan), and Jacqueline Beamer (Julie Blazek). Janice was delighted with 10 grandchildren: John Hardy, Conrad, Kyle (deceased), Lehea, Alexander, Nicholas, Natalie, Jennie, Lena, and Steven. To her further delight, nine great-grandchildren: Casen, Kylie, Adalia, James, Seren, Silas, Meredith, Charlie, and Liam. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Grace and brothers Beryl, Howard, Kenny, and Marty.
Raised in the Pacific NW and Alaska, once married Janice and Johnny split their time between Seattle and Alaska. In the 1960's they moved to the Big Island of Hawaii but alas, tiring of the Hilo rain, returned to the rain of Seattle.
A woman of great style, passion, BIG love, and many talents, Janice loved her role of Mother while also excelling in other areas. In Hilo she worked as a disc jockey sharing her love of music. She was the first to play the Beatles on Big Island radio. She built two homes with John with an eye for detail and design, threw great dinner parties, and welcomed all ages into her homes. Her knowledge was great of plants and flowers; her gardens were beautiful. She was a gillnetter and in 1970 alongside John built a fishing lodge accessed only by small plane. It was there she refined her skills as observer of beauty, host, chef, tour guide, historian, bear/wildlife sighter [sic], plane spotter, and detector of bs - primarily using "detector" with her children and fishermen. Johnny passed in 1989 and she continued the Lodge's success with her sons Jeffrey and Jay, and then in later years with Jeffrey and Julie Ann. She retired at 80. Janice was involved with the Seattle Milk Fund for many years, creating a positive impact for women and children.
Janice's greatest asset was her value of family and friendships. Whether you were her child, her child's friend, a relative, an associate, her friend, a store clerk, you were impacted by her, influenced by her, and came to understand, she was usually right ; ). A loyal friend; shout out to closest friends: Lorraine, Sandy, Anna, Carol, Lois, and Jane.
Thank you to caregivers Elen, Katie (Tracey ;), and Bridget. In her final days, thank you to Evergreen Hospice, especially Sylvia who was amazing to our Mom, and so helpful to our family. Janice passed away where she chose, at home on February 3 surrounded by three of her children and two of their spouses. Thank you to Nikole at Evergreen Washelli in helping with our Mother's final wishes.
Services: Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora North, Seattle. Wednesday February 19, 3pm.
In lieu of flowers: Seattle Milk Fund/Goodwin Connections.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020