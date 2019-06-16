Resources More Obituaries for Janice Watson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janice Carol Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Janice Carol Watson



Janice Carol Watson, a resident at Wesley at Lea Hill retirement community in Auburn, WA, passed away May 30, 2019, at age 95 following a lingering illness. She was the first child of Richard Ora and Clara Belle Gilbert, born in Tacoma, WA, January 26, 1924.



In her youth the challenges of the Great Depression together with the shock of her father's sudden death, led her to set aside her long-term goals in music and turn to more expedient studies available through business training. In doing so she developed leadership skills and investment strategies that enriched a lifetime.



In partnership with her husband, William Arthur Watson, they established an office in the Hillman District of Rainier Valley, offering insurance and tax services that continued through their relocation to Bellevue, WA, for a period of almost 50 years. During this time, in addition to her office oversight, Janice addressed what she determined as a need for stronger business and economic ties to the community by establishing her membership in organizations reflecting her interests. Her early choices included the Rainier District Business and Professional Women's Club, the Rainier Valley Historical Society, and the Eastside Genealogical Society (charter member), often serving concurrently as an officer in the organizations. In recognition of her work, the Rainier District Business of Professional Woman had honored Janice "Business Woman of the Year."



Additional executive positions served by Janice include District Director, District 2, Washington State BPW; President, Board of Lee House for Senior Citizens; President and Treasurer, Board of Maison de Ville Homeowner Association; Treasurer, Cascade Chapter, NSDAR; Treasurer, Eastside Genealogical Society; Secretary, Margret Brent Chapter, Colonial Dames XVII Century, as well as numerous administrative and committee positions for the First United Methodist Church, Bellevue, WA.



The genealogical research Janice obtained was especially extensive; gathering information when present technology was unavailable, she established her pre-American revolutionary ancestry.



Following the death of her husband in 1997 she sought new surroundings for her remaining years and found them at Wesley retirement community, a changed environment and new friendships in which Ed Pawlowski and his engaging daughters, Patty (Swedberg) and Amy (Sullivan) contributed much.



In all her work and relationships Janice set a high standard for herself in attaining neatness, promptness, courtesy, fairness, and precision. She was highly conscientious, always contributing more than those around her, always devoted and concerned for others.



Her survivors include her sister, Bell Hawk, nephews Malcolm and Duncan McClinton, daughter-in-law Shirley Martin Watson, and granddaughter Julia Watson Carnes.



A memorial service will be held



at Sunset Hills Memorial Park Saturday, June 22. Viewing will precede the chapel service at 1:00 PM, followed by entombment in the mausoleum at 2:30 PM. A reception for family and friends will conclude the service. Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries