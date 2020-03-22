|
Janice Diane (Ronquist) Granston
Heaven received a beautiful angel on Saturday March 7. 2020 when Janice Diane Granston passed way in Bellevue, WA after a long journey with Alzheimers at age 78. She was born on October 6, 1941 in Chehalis, WA to the late Margaret and Herb Ronquist. She is survived by her husband, Larry, her two daughters Traci Barthel, and Jodi Ropert, and grandchildren Haley, Sienna, Tessa and Jonathan. She is also survived by her brother Gary Ronquist and his wife Kathy, and her nephew Brian and Brian's children.
Jan graduated in Art History from the UW where she was a member of ADPi sorority and met her loving husband Larry. She received her teaching degree and taught in the Bellevue School District for over 20 years. She and Larry married on August 8, 1964 and were married for 55 years.
Jan was a wonderfully talented Sumi painter, with a Master's of Art from the UW and a long resume of gallery shows. She loved to paint the pure beauty of nature - Iris flowers, crabs, shrimp, bamboo, rocks, trees, mountains, streams, just with varied strokes and pressures.
She especially loved being a mom and grandma. As a young mom, in addition to working, she filled her days caring for Traci and Jodi and fiercely supporting their dreams and passions - one time she bought their first pony, Starly, without even telling Larry! She would get up at 5am to take Traci ice skating every morning and watch Jodi's soccer games, and spend her weekends watching the girl's horse shows (often in the rain)! She created a home full of love, laughter, joy, music and wonderful food.
Jan was loved by everyone especially young people and in particular her grandchildren who named her Gooey or Momina. Everything Jan touched turned to magic for the children. Bubble baths became warm waterfalls and swirling oceans perfumed with jasmine and gardenia, bedtime was no longer under covers but in the Swiss Alps with Heidi stories she created, driftwood on the beach transformed into serpentine dragons, lopsided rocks were beating hearts when the grandkids finally learned to see the world as she did.
Jan was a true spirit who loved adventure and travel, spending much time with her family in her favorite places, creating extraordinary memories in places like Sun Valley, Camano Island, Lake Chelan, the San Juan Islands, and Desolation Sound in their boat, and the South of France with her kids and grandkids. She loved being active and outdoors -
she was a beautiful skier and loved many sports.
To know Jan was to truly love Jan. She left a huge impression on everyone she met, and brought joy, kindness and love to the world. Her beautiful spirit is now free to paint rainbows in the sky.
A Celebration of Life is planned in June.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020