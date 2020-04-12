|
|
Janice Eileen (Tencate) Delismon
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a great lady, Janice (Jan) Eileen Delismon.
Jan was born in April 1939 in Maywood, Illinois to Clarence & Helene (Albertsen) Tencate, and grew-up in Broadview, Illinois as an only child.
Jan graduated from Proviso HS and attended the University of Illinois from 1957 - 1959 where she met husband-to-be Ron on a blind date. They were married in June of 1959 at St. Eulalia Catholic Church in Maywood, IL. Jan had an Associate Degree in Respiratory Therapy, and worked for 17 years at Swedish Hospital in Seattle.
Jan is survived by her husband of 60 years Ron; 4 children Martin, Lisa (Paul Rodgers, deceased), Pam (Phillip Mills) and Judy; 3 grand children Chelsea Gorham, Austin and Erik Mills; 2 great grand children Jackson and Jayden Raymer. She also had many cousins living in Illinois and Wisconsin.
Jan was a quietly outgoing person. She loved music, played the guitar, sang in St. Philomena Church's folk groups, and played in the Seattle Mandolin Society. She loved learning, took Norwegian classes, cello lessons, wrote a family newsletter, and explored her Norwegian genealogy. Jan loved cooking, hosting many Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners with family and friends. She enjoyed plays and musicals, having season tickets to ACT and Village Theatre - and the Seahawks too. Jan loved to travel. Visited Palm Desert and Mazatlan many times with friends. Other travels included Europe, especially Italy and Norway, a car trip around the entire United States with Ron and the girls, and 270 miles of white water rafting on the Colorado River exploring the Grand Canyon. Jan's last big trip was the Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, NM.
Jan was not a complainer. She beat two unwelcome occurrences of cancer along with other issues. She was a fighter, small (5' 2") but mighty, never dwelled on her health problems. In the end her chronic lung disease caught up with her. She died peacefully on March 10, 2020 surrounded by family at Swedish Hospital, the place she first worked. Jan was the love of Ron's life.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Des Moines, WA at a time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Jan's memory to The , , NPR (National Public Radio), or .
A fuller story of Jan's life can be found at BonneyWatson.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 12, 2020