Janice Hines
Janice Hines, 78, Minot, ND/Bellevue, WA and former longtime registered nurse at Overlake Medical Center, died September 11, 2020 in a ND hospital.
Celebration of Janice's Life will be held at 1:00 pm on September 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot. A livestream of the service can be found by accessing her obituary online along with sharing condolences and memories at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com
Memorials are preferred to a local humane society or to a local domestic violence crisis center (Domesticshelters.org
) in her name.