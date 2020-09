Janice Hines

Janice HinesJanice Hines, 78, Minot, ND/Bellevue, WA and former longtime registered nurse at Overlake Medical Center, died September 11, 2020 in a ND hospital.Celebration of Janice's Life will be held at 1:00 pm on September 20, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church, Minot. A livestream of the service can be found by accessing her obituary online along with sharing condolences and memories at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com Memorials are preferred to a local humane society or to a local domestic violence crisis center ( Domesticshelters.org ) in her name.